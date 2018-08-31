'We must proceed with reforms that are crucial for a contemporary European country,' the PM said

“With the end of the memorandums, the period of fiscal adjustment has ended as well. The cycle of fiscal guardianship and budget cuts has ended, and a cycle of relief measures and social welfare policies, a virtuous cycle of just growth can now open,” PM Alexis Tsipras said in televised remarks during the first cabinet meeting since the cabinet reshuffle.

Tsipras there reiterated the government’s intention of raising the minimum wage, and underlined that the precondition for creating new jobs is the creation of an investment-friendly environment.

“With the stabiliation of public finances, and with the cash buffer as a security valve, with political stability as a weapon, and with our political will to proceed with reforms, we are establishing the country’s place in the international environment,” Tsipras said, in a clear signal to creditors and the markets.

Message to ministers

The prime minister sent a stern message to the new members of the cabinet, declaring that “a cabinet post is not about offices and privileges, but rather a responsibility”.

“On a daily basis, we are tested in terms of our effectiveness, decency, and social sensitivity, which are tests of morals and political quality,” the PM said, underlining that it is the Greek people who will judge the government.

“Arrogant behaviours, closed doors, and personal agendas were characteristics of the ministers and governments that bankrupted the country. They have no place in our government.



Reforms must be expedited

Tsipras asked his ministers to speed up and deepen reforms in public administration and the economy.

“We must proceed with reforms that are crucial for a contemporary European country,” he said, citing a list of reforms, including: the cadastre, forest maps, the digitalisation of public administration, the registry of citizens’ assets, the simplification of procedures to start a business, the management of bad loans, expediting judicial decisions and consolidating the principles of transparency in public works.



Taking ownership of reforms

“All of these are not bailout memorandum reforms. They are our reforms. If they had been implemented before the bailout memorandums, perhaps we would have avoided paying such a heavy toll. In the final analysis, they can be implemented only by us,” Tsipras said.

The prime minister said that restoring jobs does not involve only salaried employees, but also freelance professionals, the self-employed, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses.

That is where we must place the emphasis. We must hear the signals and demands of the market. We must find specific ways to relieve those economic brackets, and to offer opportunities for innovation by utilising all available tools, from European programmes to limited credit lines and the orientation of the development bank. We have a duty to distribute wealth effectively, with transparency, and justice,” Tsipras asserted.



