IMAGINED. Made for the Remembered / Imagined show. This one is going to Portland, to the @antlerpdx – you can go see it there at the end of august. Hope it arrives today, I miss it a lot!! Wished I didn"t have to send it out yet.. so hard to pick the best picture since nothing shows it as 3D as it was in real life (duh) 32×42 cm / 16,5×12,5 inch glass front and back #rememberedimagined

